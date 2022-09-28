Cabinet approves redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai Railway Stations

New Delhi : The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved Indian Railways’ proposal for redevelopment of 3 major railway stations with an approximate total investment of nearly ₹10,000 Cr.:

a) New Delhi Railway Station;

b) Ahmedabad Railway Station; and

c) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai

Railway Station is an important and central place for any city. Prime Minster Sh. Narendra Modi has given importance to stations development in the transformation of Railways. Today’s Cabinet decision gives a new direction to the station development. Work on redevelopment of 199 Stations is going on. Out of these, tenders have been issued for 47 stations. Master planning and design for the remaining is underway. Work is progressing fast for 32 stations. Today, the Cabinet has sanctioned investment of Rs. 10,000 crore for 3 big stations, namely New Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai and Ahmedabad Railway Stations.

The standard elements of station design will be: