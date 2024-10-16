Cabinet Approves MSP for Rabi Crops for 2025-26 Marketing Season, Ensuring Farmer Income Support

Special Campaign 4.0 was launched by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for minimizing pendency in Government offices. Special Campaign 4.0 is being implemented in two (2) phases namely Preparatory Phase from 16th – 30th September 2024 and Main Phase from 2nd – 31st October 2024.

In the Main Phase, this Department has undertaken comprehensive cleanliness drive in the Headquarters and its subordinate/attached offices, PSU etc. across the country. Dedicated effects have been made to achieve these targets during the Implementation Phase from 2nd to 31st October, 2024.

During the third week of Special Campaign 4.0, two PIB Note and more than 125 Tweets have been posted by this Department and its Attached/Subordinate/ Field Offices etc. on various social media platforms, such as, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook etc.

DA&FW has decided to take a special initiative to dispose on merit, the pending 44 lakh self-registration cases as on 21.9.2024 under PM-Kisan Scheme by 31st October 2024. With regular reviews with the State Governments/UTs and their active collaborations, this pendency has been brought down to 19.39 lakh and this achievement has been included in the Best Practice category.

Progress/achievements of this Department during the 3rd week of Special Campaign 4.0 ending on 16.10.2024 are as under:-