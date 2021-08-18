Cabinet approves Memorandum of Understanding between India and United States of America on cooperation in the field of Geology

New Delhi : The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing the Memorandum of Understanding between Geological Survey of India (GSI), Ministry of Mines, the Government of the Republic of India, and the Florida International University (FIU) board of trustees on behalf of its Department of Earth and Environment, College of Arts, Sciences and Education, United States of America on cooperation in field of Geology.

The identified area of cooperation between the two Participants will be as follows: a. Development of the geological knowledge, research regarding geologic and tectonic environment of post collisions magmatism in India-Asia collisional margin, geologic history and tectonics of the Eastern Himalayan Syntaxis. b. Developing cooperative projects in the fields of regional geological, geochemical, petrological and multi-isotopic studies related to the evolution of post collisional magmatic belts (Ladakh Plutons). c. Exchange of information on technology and geoscientific data. d. Other areas of mutual interest to be decided upon by the Parties.

Benefits:

The MoU will provide an institutional mechanism between Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Florida International University (FIU) on cooperation in the field of Geology.

Objectives:

The objectives of the MoU are to understand the geologic and tectonic environment of the generation and emplacement of post-collisional magmatism in India-Asia Collision margin in particular and to construct a model of post-collisional magma genesis in continental collision zones in general and to construct the geologic history and tectonics of the Eastern Himalayan Syntaxis.

