Cabinet Approves Major Infrastructure Project: Multitracking and Bridge to Lower Logistics Costs and CO2 Emissions

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today has approved One project of Ministry of Railways with total estimated cost of Rs. 2,642 crore (approx.). The proposed multi-tracking project will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways. The project traverses through Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi Railway Station, a crucial hub in Indian Railways, connects key zones and serves as a gateway for pilgrims, tourists and the local population. The Varanasi-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction route, vital for both passenger and freight traffic, faces heavy congestion due to its role in transporting goods like coal, cement, and foodgrains, as well as serving growing tourism and industrial demands. To address this issue, infrastructure upgrades are needed, including a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and the addition of 3rd and 4th railway lines. These enhancements aim to improve capacity, efficiency and support the region’s socio-economic growth. Apart from relief in congestion in the stretch, 27.83 MTPA freight is anticipated on the proposed stretch.

The project is in line with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The project is result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

The project covering 2 Districts in Uttar Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 30 Kms.