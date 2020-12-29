Cabinet approves Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Ordinance 2020

Bhopal: A virtual meeting of the Cabinet was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the meeting the Cabinet acknowledged, 12 ordinances to be sent for the Governor’s approval.

The Cabinet approved the departmental proposal to give effect to the previously approved, Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Bill, as Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Ordinance, 2020, and authorized the Home Department to take relevant legal action to issue the ordinance.

Madhya Pradesh Provision of Public Services Guarantee (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 okayed

The Cabinet approved the departmental proposal to give effect to the previously approved Madhya Pradesh Public Services Delivery Guarantee (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as the Madhya Pradesh Public Services Delivery Guarantee (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and authorized the Public Service Management Department to take relevant legal action.

Madhya Pradesh State Backward Class Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 approved

The Cabinet approved the departmental proposal to give effect to the previously approved Madhya Pradesh State Backward Class Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as Madhya Pradesh State Backward Classes Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and authorized Department of Backward Class and Minority Welfare to take proper legal action.

Madhya Pradesh VAT (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 approved

The Cabinet approved the departmental proposal to give effect to the previously approved Madhya Pradesh VAT (Second Amendment) 2020 Bill as Madhya Pradesh VAT (Second Amendment) 2020 Ordinance, and authorized the Department of Commercial Tax to take relevant legal action.

Madhya Pradesh Motor Spirit Cess (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 approved

The Cabinet approved the departmental proposal to give effect to the previously approved Madhya Pradesh Motor Spirit Cess (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as Madhya Pradesh Motor Spirit Cess (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and the Madhya Pradesh High Speed ​​Diesel Cess (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as Madhya Pradesh High Speed ​​Diesel Cess (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020) and authorized the Commercial Tax Department to take relevant legal action.

Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Society (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 approved

The Cabinet approved the departmental proposal to give effect to the previously approved Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Society (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Society (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and authorized the Cooperative Department to take relevant legal action.

Penal Laws (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 approved

The Cabinet approved the departmental proposal to give effect to the previously approved Penal Laws (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2020 as Penal Laws (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and authorized the Department of Law and Legislative Affairs to take proper legal action.

Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and other ordinances okayed

The Cabinet approved the departmental proposal to give effect to Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University (Amendment) Bill, 2020, as Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University of Social Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University of Social Sciences (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and Pandit S.N. Shukla University (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as Pandit S.N. Shukla University (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and authorized the Higher Education Department to take relevant legal action.

Similarly, the Cabinet approved the departmental proposal to give effect to the previously approved establishment of Madhya Pradesh Private University (Establishment and Operations) Second Amendment Bill, 2020, Shri Aurobindo University, Indore and Mahakaushal University, Jabalpur, as Madhya Pradesh Private University (Establishment and Operation) Second Amendment Ordinance, 2020, Shri Aurobindo University, Indore and Mahakaushal University, Jabalpur and authorized the Higher Education Department to take relevant legal action.

