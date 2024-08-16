Cabinet approves Development of New Civil Enclave at Bihta, Bihar at an estimated cost of Rs.1413 crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development of a New Civil Enclave at Bihta, Patna, Bihar at an estimated cost of Rs.1413 crore.

This infrastructure project represents a strategic move to address the anticipated saturation of capacity at Patna Airport. While AAI is already in the process of constructing a new terminal building at Patna Airport, further expansion is constrained by limited land availability.

The proposed New Integrated Terminal Building at Bihta Airport spans 66,000 sqm and is designed to handle 3000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP) and annually cater to 50 lakh passengers. This will be further expanded by another 50 Lakh whenever it is required and ultimate capacity would be one crore passengers per annum. Key components of the project include the construction of an Apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for A-321/B-737-800/A-320 type aircraft, as well as two link taxiways.