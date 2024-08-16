Cabinet approves development of new Civil Enclave at Bagdgora Airport, West Bengal at an estimated cost of Rs.1549 crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development of New Civil Enclave at Bagdgora Airport, Siliguri, West Bengal at an estimated cost of Rs.1549 crore.

The proposed Terminal Building spans 70,390 sqm and is designed to accommodate 3000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP), with an annual capacity to handle 10 million passengers. Key components of the project include the construction of an Apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for A-321 type aircraft, as well as two link taxiways and Multi-Level Car Parking. Emphasizing environmental responsibility, the Terminal Building will be a Green Building, integrating renewable energy sources and maximizing natural lighting to minimize ecological footprint.

This development is poised to significantly enhance Bagdogra Airport’s operational efficiency and passenger experience, reinforcing its role as a pivotal air travel hub for the region.