Cabinet approves development of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), Lothal, Gujarat

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the development of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat. The project will be completed in two phases.

The Cabinet also accorded in-principle approval for Phase 1B and Phase 2, as per master plan by raising funds through voluntary resources/ contributions and their execution after raising of the funds.

Construction of Light House Museum under Phase 1B will be funded by Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL).

A separate society will be set up, for development of future phases, to be governed by a Governing Council headed by Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, under Societies Registration Act, 1860 for implementation, development, management, and operation of NMHC at Lothal, Gujarat.

The phase 1A of the project is under implementation with more than 60% physical progress and is planned to be completed by 2025. Phases 1A and 1B of the project are to be developed in EPC mode and Phase 2 of project will be developed through land subleasing/ PPP to establish NMHC as a world class heritage museum.

Major impact, including employment generation potential:

Around 22,000 jobs are expected be created in development of NMHC project, with 15,000 direct employment and 7,000 indirect employment.

No. of beneficiaries:

The implementation of NMHC will boost growth and immensely help the local communities, tourists and visitors, researchers and scholars, government bodies, educational institutions, cultural organisations, environment and conservation groups, businesses.

Background:

As per the vision of the Prime Minister to showcase 4,500 years old maritime heritage of India, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterway (MoPSW) is setting up a world class National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal.

The masterplan of the NMHC has been prepared by renowned architecture firm M/s Architect Hafeez Contractor and the construction of phase 1A has been entrusted to Tata Projects Ltd.

NMHC is planned to be developed in various phases, wherein: