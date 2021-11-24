Cabinet approves Continuation of the umbrella scheme “Atmosphere’ & Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems & Services (ACROSS)” from the 14th Finance Commission to the next Finance Commission Cycle (2021-2026)

New Delhi : The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today gave its approval for continuation of the umbrella scheme “Atmosphere & Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems & Services (ACROSS)” along with its eight sub-schemes to the next finance cycle of five years i.e. 2021-2026 at an estimated cost of Rs.2,135 crore. The scheme is being implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) through its units namely India Meteorological Department (IMD), National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF); Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

Details:

ACROSS scheme pertains to the atmospheric science programs of Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and addresses different aspects of weather and climate services. Each of these aspects is incorporated as eight sub-schemes under the umbrella scheme “ACROSS” and is implemented in an integrated manner through the aforesaid four institutes.

Implementation Strategy and target:

The eight sub-schemes under the ACROSS scheme are multi disciplinary in nature and will be implemented in an integrated manner through IMD, IITM, NCMRWF and INCOIS to cover all the aspects of the weather and climate. Each institute has a designated role for accomplishing the above tasks through the following eight schemes:

Commissioning of Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs)-IMD

(ii) Upgradation of Forecast System-IMD

(iii) Weather & Climate Services-IMD

(iv) Atmospheric Observations Network-1 MD

(v) Numerical Modelling of Weather and Climate -NCMRWF

(vi) Monsoon Mission III- IITM/NCMRWF/INCOIS/IMD

(vii) Monsoon Convection, Clouds and Climate Change (MC4)- IITM/NCMRWF/IMD

(viii) High Performance Computing System (HPCS)-IITM/NCMRWF

Major impact including employment generation potential

The scheme will provide improved weather, climate, ocean forecast and services, and other hazard related services thereby ensuring transfer of commensurate benefits to the end -user through various services like Public weather service, Agro-meteorological Services, Aviation services, Environmental monitoring services, Hydro-meteorological services, climate services, tourism, pilgrimage, power generation, water management, Sports & adventure etc. The whole process from generation of forecast to its delivery requires considerable manpower at every stage, thereby generating employment opportunities to many people.

Background:

One of the mandates of the Ministry of Earth Sciences is to observe weather, climate and ocean parameters and carry out R&D activities to develop and improve capability to forecast weather, climate and hazard related phenomena for societal, economic and environmental benefits including addressing science of climate change and developing climate services. The increased incidence of extreme weather events due to Global Climate change and the risk associated with severe weather has prompted MoES to formulate many target oriented programs, which are carried out in an integrated manner through IMD, IITM, NCMRWF and INCOIS. As a result, these activities are put together under the umbrella scheme “ACROSS”.