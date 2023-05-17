Cabinet approves Collaboration between the Department of Health Research (DHR) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Assistive Technology

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, was apprised of signing of Project Collaboration Agreement between the Department of Health Research (DHR) and the World Health Organization (WHO) for promoting access to high quality affordable assistive technology mainly through fostering research, innovation, and capacity building.



The Project Collaboration Agreement (PCA) was signed on 10.10.2022 by WHO and on 18.10.2022 by Department of Health Research (DHR).



This collaboration aims to work towards drawing global attention toward access to assistive technology, fostering research and innovation and developing and disseminating appropriate training programmes.



