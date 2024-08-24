Cabinet Approves BioE3 Policy to Boost High-Performance Biomanufacturing

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today approved the proposal ‘BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy for Fostering High Performance Biomanufacturing’ of the Department of Biotechnology.

The salient features of BioE3 policy include innovation-driven support to R&D and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors. This will accelerate technology development and commercialization by establishing Biomanufacturing & Bio-AI hubs and Biofoundry. Along with prioritizing regenerative bioeconomy models of green growth, this policy will facilitate expansion of India’s skilled workforce and provide a surge in job creation.

Overall, this Policy will further strengthen Government’s initiatives such as ‘Net Zero’ carbon economy & ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ and will steer India on the path of accelerated ‘Green Growth’ by promoting ‘Circular Bioeconomy’. The BioE3 Policy will foster and advance future that is more sustainable, innovative, and responsive to global challenges and lays down the Bio-vision for Viksit Bharat.

Our present era is an opportune time to invest in the industrialization of biology to promote sustainable and circular practices to address some of the critical societal issues-such as climate change mitigation, food security and human health. It is important to build a resilient biomanufacturing ecosystem in our nation to accelerate cutting-edge innovations for developing bio-based products.

High performance biomanufacturing is the ability to produce products from medicine to materials, address farming and food challenges, and promote manufacturing of bio-based products through integration of advanced biotechnological processes. To address the national priorities, the BioE3 Policy would broadly focus on the following strategic/thematic sectors: high value bio-based chemicals, biopolymers & enzymes; smart proteins & functional foods; precision biotherapeutics; climate resilient agriculture; carbon capture & its utilization; marine and space research.