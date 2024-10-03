Cabinet approves and announces Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for 78 days to railway employees

In recognition of the excellent performance by the Railway staff, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved payment of PLB of 78 days for Rs. 2028.57 crore to 11,72,240 railway employees.

The amount will be paid to various categories, of Railway staff like Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial staff and other Group C staff. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways.

Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Durga Puja/ Dusshera holidays. This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days’ wages is being paid to about 11.72 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees.

The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs.17,951/- for 78 days. The above amount will be paid to various categories, of Railway staff like Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial staff and other Group ‘C staff.

The performance of Railways in the year 2023-2024 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1588 Million Tonnes and carried nearly 6.7 Billion Passengers.

Many factors contributed to this record performance. These include improvement in infrastructure due to infusion of record Capex by the Government in Railways, efficiency in operations and better technology etc.