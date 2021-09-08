Cabinet approves Agreement on the recruitment of Indian citizens to work in the Portuguese Republic between India and Portugal

New Delhi : The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of an agreement on the recruitment of Indian citizens to work in the Portuguese Republic between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of Republic of Portugal

Details:

The present agreement would set an institutional mechanism for partnership and cooperation between India and Portugal on sending and accepting Indian workers.

Implementation Strategy:

Under this agreement, a Joint Committee will be set up to follow up the implementation of the same.

Impact:

Signing this agreement with Portugal will add new destination for Indian migrant workers in an EU member nation, especially in the context of many Indian workers who have returned to India following the Covid-19 pandemic. It will provide new opportunities for skilled Indian workers and professionals. With the conclusion of this agreement, Portugal and India will have a formal arrangement for recruitment of Indian workers.

Benefits:

Indian workers would have enhanced job opportunities to work in Portugal. The Government-to-Government mechanism proposed in the agreement will ensure that the movement of workers happens smoothly with the maximum support from both sides.