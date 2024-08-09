Cabinet Approves 8 New Rail Line Projects to Enhance Connectivity Across India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved Eight (8) projects of Ministry of Railways with total estimated cost of Rs. 24,657 crore (approx.).

The new line proposals will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. The projects are in line with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The projects are result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

The 8 (Eight) projects covering 14 Districts in Seven States i.e., Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 900 Kms.

With these projects 64 New Stations will be constructed, providing enhancing connectivity to Six(6) Aspirational Districts (East Singhbum, BhadadriKothagudem, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada), approx. 510 villages and about 40 lakh population.

Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site will be connected to Indian Railway Network facilitating large number of tourists.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, bauxite, limestone, aluminium powder, granite, ballast, containers etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 143 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (32.20 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (0.87 MillionTonnes) which is equivalent to plantation of 3.5 crore trees.