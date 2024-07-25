C.R. Paatil Unveils CWC’s Report on Flood-Affected Areas in India

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Paatil, released a publication brought out by Central Water Commission (CWC), ‘Assessment of Area Affected due to Floods in India’, in New Delhi today.

CWC, a premier technical organization of India in the field of Water Resources, has carried out scientific study by capturing all flood events utilising the satellite imageries for the period 1986-2022. This publication reveals that about 20.5 Mha of area has been protected from the floods in the country by taking various structural measures. Further, about 21 Mha of area in the country has been affected by flood as per analysis for the period 1986-2022.

The publication provides details of district-wise areas affected by floods. It would be useful for the development of early warning systems to mitigate the impact of floods, advance development of flood management strategies, planning emergency response measures and infrastructure development to prevent damages caused by floods. It would therefore help planners, policy makers, disaster managers, relief agencies, academicians etc. dealing with floods in their respective fields for taking various measures to mitigate the impact of floods and carry out further appropriate flood protection works.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion included Secretary (Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation), Ms. Debashree Mukherjee, Chairman (Central Water Commission), Shri Kushvinder Vohra, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and CWC.