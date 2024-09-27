C.R. Paatil to visit Chhattisgarh to participate in activities under ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024 Campaign

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Paatil, will be visiting Rajnandgaon District of Chhattisgarh tomorrow, to take part in activities for the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign. The visit aims to observe the progress and implementation of various sanitation initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G), while also reinforcing the focus on sustaining cleanliness efforts under the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign.

The annual fortnight-long campaign, with the 2024 theme as ‘Swabhaav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata’, is commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission. SHS-2024 started on 17th September, and would be culminating on Gandhi Jayanti. The campaign emphasizes behavioral change and community participation in maintaining and enhancing cleanliness and sanitation standards across India through a whole of society approach.

Under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, Chhattisgarh has planned for 5,631 CTUs, 29,951 Swachhata Mein Bhagidari events and 2332 SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivirs across the rural areas of the State. Till date, Chhattisgarh has transformed 2071 CTUs with support of 1.3 lakh volunteers and have conducted over 8400 Swachhata Mein Bhagidari events with support of 10.48 lakh participants. Under SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivirs over 32,000 sanitation workers have benefitted from health camps and more than 26,000 sanitation workers have received PPE kits. These number reflects the ongoing efforts that are being made to involve local communities in taking ownership of their sanitation systems and ensuring the gains made through Swachh Bharat Mission are sustained.

During the visit, the Union Minister of Jal Shakti will witness the efforts and achievements of the district firsthand through a series of activities that highlight the convergence of water conservation and sanitation programmes. The State, constituting of 33 Districts, 146 Blocks and 19,463 villages, has 67% villages declared as ODF Plus Model and 73% villages having arrangements for Solid Waste Management, while 94% villages have arrangements for Liquid Waste Management.

The Minister will be visiting Mission Jal Raksha where he would witness the water conservation initiative at a percolation tank site in Barga village, showcasing efforts to protect and replenish local water sources. He will also be viewing innovative installations made from waste materials, demonstrating the community’s creativity in waste management under Waste to Art, a key activity under SHS; and shall be observing the transformative results of SHS’s Cleanliness Target Unit (CTU), with a ‘before and after’ demonstration of how these initiatives have impacted the village. The Minister will also participate in a tree plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ initiative.

The declaration of Rajnandgaon and Dongargaon Blocks as ODF Plus Model blocks will be a key highlight, underscoring the district’s commitment towards Sampoorna Swachhata including their commitment towards effective waste management. As of now, Chhattisgarh has successfully achieved ODF Plus Model declaration across 13,033 villages and is committed towards ensuring all villages become ODF plus model by December 2024.

Additionally, Shri Paatil will visit the Plastic Waste Management Unit (PWMU) in Amlidih village in Amlidih GP, Bharatpura Tehsil and engage in discussions with Swachhata Didis, local sanitation workers who play a vital role in promoting cleanliness in the region. A cultural performance and exhibitions like ‘Kabaad se Jugaad’ by school children will also take place, highlighting community involvement in creative sanitation solutions. The visit will culminate with the launch of several new initiatives, including the inauguration of the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP).

The SHS progress reflects the states ongoing efforts to involve local communities in taking ownership of their sanitation systems and ensuring that the gains made through SBM-G Phase I are sustained. The visit by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti is a testament to the Government of India’s resolve to drive the message of cleanliness across rural India and ensure that the vision of Sampoorna Swachh Bharat becomes a permanent reality.