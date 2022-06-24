C-DOT signs agreement with Galore Networks for collaborative development of end-to-end 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products & solutions

New Delhi :Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) is keen on building robust partnerships with various stakeholders of indigenous 5G ecosystem including local industry and start-ups. C-DOT has continued to lay great emphasis on evolving a well-coordinated collaborative framework that supports multiple 5G partners for healthy competition amongst key 5G players in an output-driven and target-oriented environment.

In furtherance of its endeavour to boost indigenous development of 5G, C-DOT and Galore Networks have signed an agreement for collaborative development of end-to-end 5G RAN products & solutions.

(Mr Balaji K, Director(MD) ,Galore Networks; Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT; and Mr Aurindam Bhattacharya, Registrar C-DOT after signing the agreement)

This collaborative approach based on achieving synergy and harmony amongst multiple ecosystem partners will facilitate the evolution of mutually productive and sustainable alliances. This will act as a catalyst resulting into indigenous design, development, manufacturing and deployment of cost-effective 5G products and solutions. This will bring the technical competencies and complementary strengths of Indian R&D and industry on a single unified platform leading to the creation of indigenous Intellectual Property (IP) assets that can generate new avenues for wider reach and commercialization of home-grown technologies at global level.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT highlighted the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of “Gati Shakti” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” in emphasizing the underlying potential of India’s great technological prowess that manifests itself in various path-breaking initiatives of local R&D, industry and startups. He underscored the key importance of achieving synergy amongst various participants of the technology ecosystem to spur novel innovation and competitive spirit leading to the development of holistic indigenous solutions in an expeditious manner. He posed great confidence and trust into these emerging partnerships between R&D and industry in enabling the proliferation of indigenous 5G across every nook and corner of the country. He further remarked that effective collaborative engagements will unlock the vast potential for Indian products and solutions in the international market.

Shri Balaji Kulothungan, Director (MD), Galore Networks remarked that Galore is excited to collaborate with C-DOT to offer its entire suite of commercially field deployable 4G/5G NSA & SA Macro/Micro Base-station integrated with C-DOT 4G/5G NSA & SA Next Generation Core. This is truly an “Atmanirbhar” moment for Indian telecom industry. We will work together with C-DOT to develop 5G products for Indian & Global Tier-1 telecom operators, critical networks, and private networks. This collaboration acts as a catalyst to indigenous companies like Galore to propel them into the orbit of Global telecom OEMs. India’s moment for going global with indigenous telecom products has arrived and Indian economy will soon bear the fruit of success in the near future.

Shri S Daniel Jebaraj, Director, C-DOT, Bangalore and other senior officers of C-DOT were also present during the event.

C-DOT and Galore Networks reiterated their firm commitments towards strengthening this collaborative partnership for development of indigenous 5G and further expanding it to other areas of mutual interest.

Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) is the premier R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. C-DOT has indigenously designed and developed various cutting-edge Telecom technologies spanning Optical, Switching & Routing, Wireless, Security and host of Telecom Software applications. C-DOT has developed its indigenous 4G solution and is keenly working in the area of 5G.

Galore Networks, established in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, is developing carrier grade products and services for global communication service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure and vertical market segments. Galore Networks offers end-to-end solutions that are centred on complex cutting edge technology platforms like 5G, IoT, Cloud/NFV -SDN and legacy network products ranging from 2G-3G & 4G.