C-DOT organises three-day ‘National Workshop on Cryptology’, in association with Cryptology Research Society of India and IEEE Communications Society – Delhi Chapter

New Delhi : The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier Telecom R&D Centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, organized a three-day National Workshop on Cryptology – NWC2022, here today, in association with Cryptology Research Society of India (CRSI) and IEEE Communications Society – Delhi Chapter.

Inaugural Session of NWC 2022 at C-DOT Campus, New Delhi

The workshop was centered on the theme “Advancements in Cryptology for enhancing security & privacy in communication networks”. The workshop made the participants delve into multiple dimensions of advanced Cryptology amid enriching talks by eminent experts and field veterans from the Government, academia and industry.

NWC 2022 aimed to bring all the relevant stakeholders on a common platform to deliberate upon various contemporary themes in the field of Cryptology spanning Cyber Security, Quantum Computing, Post-Quantum Cryptography, Blockchain technology, Homomorphic Encryption, Key Management and Cryptography in Telecom networks with focus on Wireless and Satellite communication.

C-DOT hosted this prestigious “National Workshop on Cryptology” to reach out to the country’s best cryptographers and security specialists who have made giant strides in various domains of Cryptology with their pioneering research initiatives.C-DOT looks forward to building fruitful associations and productive alliances with various institutes and organizations to further its research endeavours in the areas of Cryptology and Data Security.

C-DOT, since its inception in 1984, has always been at the forefront of cutting-edge research and innovation with the chief objective of serving every nook and cranny of the nation by building secure, robust and resilient networks.

C-DOT has undertaken several initiatives towards strengthening the Telecom networks with home-grown security solutions in novel fields like Post-Quantum Cryptography, Cyber Threat Analytics and Quantum Key Distribution. NWC2022 will aid in the evolution of indigenous cryptology ecosystem with significant contributions from C-DOT.

Dr. Mahesh Shukla, Member (S), Digital Communications Commission, addressing the participants at NWC 2022

Dr. Mahesh Shukla, Member (Services), Digital Communications Commission, Government of India inaugurated the workshop. In his inaugural address, he brought to the fore the stellar role played by C-DOT in indigenizing the Telecom landscape with various path-breaking technological initiatives. Making reference to the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, he urged for a closer collaboration amongst R&D, academia and industry with renewed focus on developing holistic solutions for building secure networks for strategic communication. He congratulated C-DOT, CRSI and IEEE Communications Society – Delhi Chapter for conducting this workshop that would open new avenues of research and collaboration in the ever-evolving domain of Cryptology.

Prof. Bimal Roy, Founder & General Secretary, CRSI delivering the keynote address at NWC 2022

Prof. Bimal Roy, Founder & General Secretary, CRSI, in his keynote address highlighted the wide scope of research in the areas of Cryptology and Data Security. He stressed the need of developing expertise in varied domains of cryptography and cyber security that would lead to the creation of world-class innovative solutions for diverse applications. He also talked about various initiatives undertaken by CRSI to promote R&D in Security segment in collaboration with academia and industry.

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, Chief Executive Officer, C-DOT while addressing the participants, underscored the critical role of advanced cryptography and cyber security in strengthening national networks against the dynamically emerging threat landscape that can pose serious risks to national security. He exhorted the speakers, delegates and participants of the workshop to actively collaborate with C-DOT in indigenously developing cutting-edge security solutions for wider deployment in diverse scenarios.

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, Chief Executive Officer, C-DOT addressing the NWC 2022 participants

The participating institutes and organizations also displayed posters highlighting their cutting-edge initiatives in the area of Cryptology.