C-DOT and CSIR-CEERI Join Forces for Development of Multiport Switch for 5G and Beyond

In alignment with the “Bharat 6G Vision”, “Made in India” and self-reliant India, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier Telecom R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India has signed an agreement with CSIR- Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), Pilani for the development of “Multiport Switch with Tuneable Impedance Matching Network for a Single Broadband Antenna to Cover 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G Bands.”

The project is funded under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme of the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India This scheme, designed to fund Indian startups, academia, and R&D institutions, is a crucial enabler for designing, developing, and commercializing telecommunication products and solutions. and will focus on developing a Microelectromechanical technology-based switching network to cover multiple communication bands with enhanced antenna performance.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony attended by the Director of C-DOT – Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Dr. Deepak Bansal, the principal investigator from CSIR-CEERI, Pilani. At the event, Dr. Bansal appreciated DOT and C-DOT for the collaborative opportunities and their effort in building modern infrastructure and advanced research capabilities in the telecom sector across the country. Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, reaffirmed C-DOT’s commitment to developing modern communication technological solutions in alignment with the Prime Minister’s Bharat 6G Vision. C-DoT representatives expressed their enthusiasm for this collaborative endeavour on developing a Next-gen Micro Electromechanical Systems (MEMS)-based solution to multiport switching for future communication systems.

The developed technology can be used to cover all the bands like 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and beyond in a single antenna without noise.