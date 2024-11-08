C-DOT and C R Rao AIMSCS Collaborate on Advanced Side Channel Leakage Analysis Solution for Enhanced Cybersecurity

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier Telecom R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India has signed an agreement with the C R Rao AIMSCS for the development of ” Side Channel Leakage Capture Infrastructure and Analysis (SCLCIA) Solution “.

The agreement is signed under the C-DOT Collaborative Research Program (CCRP) for the Indian start-ups/organizations/research and academic institutions for collaborative development of Side Channel Leakage Capture Infrastructure and Analysis (SCLCIA) led by C-DOT. The project includes development of infrastructure (software and related hardware development) for capturing side channel data leakages through real-time Power Usage Change from an FPGA while running a cryptographic algorithm implementation on it.

C. R. Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science (AIMSCS) is the first of its kind in the country which is solely focussed on advanced research and applications in the areas of cryptography and information security. The institute has published 380+research papers, prepared many technical reports and developed software tools in the area of Cryptology.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony attended by Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Technical Director, C-DOT and was attended by the principal investigator Mr. Sriramudu and Mr. B Pandu Reddy, Finance Officer from C R RAO AIMSCS

Dr. Raj Kumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT underscored the key role of indigenously designed & developed technologies in meeting the specific requirements of communication by our diverse country, reaffirming the commitment towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

The signing of this collaborative agreement represents a significant stride toward realizing the long-term vision of a self-reliant telecom infrastructure and positioning India as a global leader in the areas of telecom security.