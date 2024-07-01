C-DAC partners with MosChip and Socionext for design & development of High Performance Computing Processor AUM based on Arm architecture

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has partnered with MosChip® Technologies, and Socionext Inc. for the design and development of a High-Performance-Computing (HPC) Processor SoC based on the Arm® architecture and built on TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited) 5nm technology node.

Development of indigenous HPC Processor AUM

C-DAC, established to develop and deploy the state-of-the-art supercomputing technology in India, is working towards its complete indigenization & in this direction has developed indigenous compute node RUDRA, Trinetra-Interconnect and System Software stack. Further, for complete indigenization of HPC system development, C-DAC is designing an indigenous HPC Processor AUM. Keenheads Technologies, an Indian Startup, has been engaged by C-DAC as Program Management Consultant (PMC) for the project.

C-DAC is collaborating with the consortium of MosChip Technologies, India and Socionext Inc., Japan for design & development of this indigenous HPC Processor AUM, based on the high-performance Arm Neoverse™ V2 CPU platform, and incorporates advanced packaging technology. This approach allows them to retain ownership of unique differentiators, providing a significant competitive edge.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) said, “Our indigenization efforts have reached more than 50% with server nodes, interconnects, and system software stack. Now for complete indigenization, we are aiming to develop indigenous HPC Processor AUM”. The Government of India and MeitY are committed to drive India towards a technologically sovereign advanced future, harnessing supercomputing for national development and global leadership”, said Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY.

“Today’s announcement is a significant achievement in chip design. It demonstrates India’s capability in indigenous development in the field of high-performance computing. These ventures in consortia mode in partnership with industry are the need of the hour” said Dr. Praveen Kumar S, Head of Scientific Divisions (HOD) Department of Science and Technology.

Shri E Magesh, Director General, C-DAC also spoke on the occasion and said that “This collaboration is designed to meet the evolving demands of High-Performance-Computing & related applications and aims to design, develop and produce indigenous HPC processor, that not only meets global standards but also propels India to the forefront in the supercomputing arena”

About National Supercomputing Mission (NSM)

National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), funded by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Department of Science and Technology (DST), was launched to make India one of the world leaders in supercomputing and to enhance India’s capability in solving grand challenge problems of national and global relevance. As part of this, C-DAC is developing and deploying HPC systems at leading R&D and academic institutions across the country.