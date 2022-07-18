Bye Elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) – reg.

New Delhi : There are two casual vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly. The details of the vacanciesare as follows:

Name of Member Nature of election Cause of vacancy Term up to Sri Ahmed Hasan By MLAs Death on 20th February, 2022 30th January, 2027 Sri Thakur Jaiveer Singh By MLAs Resignation on 24th March, 2022 05th May, 2024

2. The Commission has decided to hold two separate bye-elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by the members of the Legislative Assembly to fill the above mentioned vacancies as per the following common schedule: –

S. No. Events Dates Issue of Notification 25thJuly, 2022 (Monday) Last Date of making nominations 01st August, 2022 (Monday) Scrutiny of nominations 02nd August, 2022 (Tuesday) Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 04thAugust, 2022 (Thursday) Date of Poll 11th August, 2022 (Thursday) Hours of Poll 09:00 am- 04:00 pm Counting of Votes 11th August, 2022 (Thursday) at 05:00 pm Date before which election shall be completed 16th August, 2022 (Tuesday)

3. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note, dated 25th May, 2022, available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/14188-schedule-for-bye-election-in-parliamentaryassembly-constituencies-of-various-states/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons.

4. The Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.