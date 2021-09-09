Bye Elections to the Council of States from various States

New Delhi : There are six casual vacancies in the Council of States from various States as per details below: –

State Name of Member Cause of vacancy Date of vacancy Term Up to West Bengal Sh. Manas Ranjan Bhunia Resignation 06.05.2021 18.08.2023 Assam Sh. Biswajit Daimary Resignation 10.05.2021 09.04.2026 Tamil Nadu Thiru. K.P. Munusamy Resignation 07.05.2021 02.04.2026 Tamil Nadu Thiru. R. Vaithilingam Resignation 07.05.2021 29.06.2022 Maharashtra Sh. Rajeev Shankarrao Satav Death 16.05.2021 02.04.2026 Madhya Pradesh Sh. Thaawarchand Gehlot Resignation 07.07.2021 02.04.2024

The Commission has decided to hold six bye-elections to the Council of States from above mentioned States to fill up the above said vacancies in accordance with the following schedule: –

S. No Events Dates Issue of Notifications 15th September, 2021 (Wednesday) Last date of making nominations 22nd September, 2021 (Wednesday) Scrutiny of nominations 23rd September, 2021 (Thursday) Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 27th September, 2021 (Monday) Date of Poll 04th October, 2021 (Monday) Hours of Poll 09:00am – 04:00pm Counting of Votes 04th October, 2021 (Monday) at 05:00pm Date before which election shall be completed 06th October, 2021 (Wednesday)

Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 as already issued by ECI as well as the recent guidelines issued by ECI as contained in para 13 of Press Note dated 04.09.2021 available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/13681-schedule-to-fill-casual-vacancy-and-adjourned-poll-in-the-assembly-constituencies-regarding/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process for all persons.

The Chief Secretaries of States concerned are being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.