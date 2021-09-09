Bye Elections to the Council of States from various States

New Delhi : There are six casual vacancies in the Council of States from various States as per details below: –
|State
|Name of Member
|Cause of vacancy
|Date of vacancy
|Term Up to
|West Bengal
|Sh. Manas Ranjan Bhunia
|Resignation
|06.05.2021
|18.08.2023
|Assam
|Sh. Biswajit Daimary
|Resignation
|10.05.2021
|09.04.2026
|Tamil Nadu
|Thiru. K.P. Munusamy
|Resignation
|07.05.2021
|02.04.2026
|Tamil Nadu
|Thiru. R. Vaithilingam
|Resignation
|07.05.2021
|29.06.2022
|Maharashtra
|Sh. Rajeev Shankarrao Satav
|Death
|16.05.2021
|02.04.2026
|Madhya Pradesh
|Sh. Thaawarchand Gehlot
|Resignation
|07.07.2021
|02.04.2024
The Commission has decided to hold six bye-elections to the Council of States from above mentioned States to fill up the above said vacancies in accordance with the following schedule: –
|S. No
|Events
|Dates
|
|Issue of Notifications
|15th September, 2021 (Wednesday)
|
|Last date of making nominations
|22nd September, 2021 (Wednesday)
|
|Scrutiny of nominations
|23rd September, 2021 (Thursday)
|
|Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
|27th September, 2021 (Monday)
|
|Date of Poll
|04th October, 2021 (Monday)
|
|Hours of Poll
|09:00am – 04:00pm
|
|Counting of Votes
|04th October, 2021 (Monday) at 05:00pm
|
|Date before which election shall be completed
|06th October, 2021 (Wednesday)
Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 as already issued by ECI as well as the recent guidelines issued by ECI as contained in para 13 of Press Note dated 04.09.2021 available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/13681-schedule-to-fill-casual-vacancy-and-adjourned-poll-in-the-assembly-constituencies-regarding/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process for all persons.
The Chief Secretaries of States concerned are being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.