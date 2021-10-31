Bye Election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) – reg.

New Delhi : There is a casual vacancy in the Maharashtra Legislative Council to be filled up by the members of Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra. The details of the vacancy are as follows:
|S.No.
|Name of Member
|Nature of election
|Date & Cause of vacancy
|Term upto
|1.
|Sh. Sharad Namdeo Ranpise
|By MLAs
|23.09.2021
Death
|27.07.2024
2. The Commission has decided to hold a bye-election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council by the members of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra to fill the above mentioned vacancy as per the following schedule:
|S. No
|Events
|Dates
|Issue of Notifications
|09th November, 2021 (Tuesday)
|Last date of making nominations
|16th November, 2021 (Tuesday)
|Scrutiny of nominations
|17th November, 2021 (Wednesday)
|Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
|22nd November, 2021 (Monday)
|Date of Poll
|29th November, 2021 (Monday)
|Hours of Poll
|09:00 am to 04:00 pm
|Counting of Votes
|29th November, 2021 (Monday) at 05:00 pm
|Date before which election shall be completed
|01st December, 2021 (Wednesday)
3. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 as already issued by ECI as well as the recent guidelines issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note dated 28.09.2021 available at link https://eci.gov.in/candidate-political-parties/instructions-on-covid-19/. to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process for all persons.
4. The Chief Secretary, Maharashtra is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.