Bye Election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) – reg.

New Delhi : There is a casual vacancy in the Maharashtra Legislative Council to be filled up by the members of Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra. The details of the vacancy are as follows:

S.No. Name of Member Nature of election Date & Cause of vacancy Term upto 1. Sh. Sharad Namdeo Ranpise By MLAs 23.09.2021 Death 27.07.2024

2. The Commission has decided to hold a bye-election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council by the members of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra to fill the above mentioned vacancy as per the following schedule:

S. No Events Dates Issue of Notifications 09th November, 2021 (Tuesday) Last date of making nominations 16th November, 2021 (Tuesday) Scrutiny of nominations 17th November, 2021 (Wednesday) Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 22nd November, 2021 (Monday) Date of Poll 29th November, 2021 (Monday) Hours of Poll 09:00 am to 04:00 pm Counting of Votes 29th November, 2021 (Monday) at 05:00 pm Date before which election shall be completed 01st December, 2021 (Wednesday)

3. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 as already issued by ECI as well as the recent guidelines issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note dated 28.09.2021 available at link https://eci.gov.in/candidate-political-parties/instructions-on-covid-19/. to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process for all persons.

4. The Chief Secretary, Maharashtra is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.