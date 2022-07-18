Bye Election to the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) – reg.

New Delhi : There is one casual vacancy in the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly. The details of the vacancy are as follows:

Name of Member Nature of election Cause of vacancy Term up to Sri C.M. Ibrahim By MLAs Resignation on 31st March, 2022 17th June, 2024

2. The Commission has decided to hold a bye-election to the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of the Legislative Assembly to fill the above mentioned vacancyas per the following schedule:

S.No. Events Dates Issue of Notification 25thJuly, 2022 (Monday) Last Date of making nominations 01stAugust, 2022 (Monday) Scrutiny of nominations 02nd August, 2022 (Tuesday) Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 04thAugust, 2022 (Thursday) Date of Poll 11thAugust, 2022 (Thursday) Hours of Poll 09:00 am- 04:00 pm Counting of Votes 11th August, 2022 (Thursday) at 05:00 pm Date before which election shall be completed 16th August, 2022 (Tuesday)

3. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note, dated 25th May, 2022, available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/14188-schedule-for-bye-election-in-parliamentaryassembly-constituencies-of-various-states/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons.

4. The Chief Secretary, Karnataka is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.