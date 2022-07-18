Bye Election to the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) – reg.

New Delhi : There is one casual vacancy in the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly. The details of the vacancy are as follows:
|Name of Member
|Nature of election
|Cause of vacancy
|Term up to
|Sri C.M. Ibrahim
|By MLAs
|Resignation on
31st March, 2022
|17th June, 2024
2. The Commission has decided to hold a bye-election to the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of the Legislative Assembly to fill the above mentioned vacancyas per the following schedule:
|S.No.
|Events
|Dates
|
|Issue of Notification
|25thJuly, 2022 (Monday)
|
|Last Date of making nominations
|01stAugust, 2022 (Monday)
|
|Scrutiny of nominations
|02nd August, 2022 (Tuesday)
|
|Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
|04thAugust, 2022 (Thursday)
|
|Date of Poll
|11thAugust, 2022 (Thursday)
|
|Hours of Poll
|09:00 am- 04:00 pm
|
|Counting of Votes
|11th August, 2022 (Thursday) at 05:00 pm
|
|Date before which election shall be completed
|16th August, 2022 (Tuesday)
3. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note, dated 25th May, 2022, available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/14188-schedule-for-bye-election-in-parliamentaryassembly-constituencies-of-various-states/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons.
4. The Chief Secretary, Karnataka is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.