Bye Election to the Council of States from Tripura-reg.

New Delhi : There is a casual vacancy in the Council of States from Tripura as per following details: –

State Name of Members Reason Date of vacancy Term Up to Tripura Dr. Manik Saha Resignation 04.07.2022 02.04.2028

2. The Commission has decided to hold bye-election to the Council of States from Tripura to fill up the above–mentioned vacancy in accordance with the following schedule:-

Sl. No Events Dates Issue of Notifications 05th September, 2022 (Monday) Last date of making nominations 12th September, 2022 (Monday) Scrutiny of nominations 13th September, 2022 (Tuesday) Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 15th September, 2022 (Thursday) Date of Poll 22nd September, 2022 (Thursday) Hours of Poll 09:00 am- 04:00 pm Counting of Votes 22nd September, 2022 (Thursday) at 05:00 pm Date before which election shall be completed 26th September, 2022 (Monday)

3. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note, dated 02.05.2022, available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/14151-schedule-for-bye-election-in-3-assembly-constituencies-of-odisha-kerala-and-uttarakhand%E2%80%93-reg/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons.

4. The Chief Secretary, Tripura is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said bye election.