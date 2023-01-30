Bye election to Lakshdweep (ST) PC of UT of Lakshadweep- Withhold and defer issuance of notification for bye election

New Delhi : The Election Commission of India vide its Press Note No. ECI/PN/2/2023 dated 18.01.2023 had announced Bye-election to Lakshdweep(ST) PC of UT of Lakshadweep along with 6 ACs of Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu wherein, the date of Poll has been fixed on 27.02.2023 (Monday) and date of counting is 02.03.2023 (Thursday).

2. The bye election in Lakshdweep (ST) PC of UT of Lakshadweep was announced due to disqualification of Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P. on ground of conviction by the Court of Sessions, Kavaratti, Lakshadweep in Sessions case no. 01/2017 from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 11 January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

3. Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P. filed a Crl.M.Appl.No.1 of 2023 in Crl.A.No.49 of 2023 before Hon’ble Kerala High Court, the Hon’ble High Court passed an Order dated 25th January, 2023 suspending the conviction and sentence imposed on Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P.

4. After considering the matter and having due regard to the Order passed by Hon’ble High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam dated 25th January, 2023, the Election Commission of India has decided to withhold the bye election and to defer the issuance of notification for holding the bye election in Lakshdweep (ST) PC of UT of Lakshadweep announced vide Press Note No. ECI/PN/2/2023 dated 18.01.2023.