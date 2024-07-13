Bye Election to Assembly Constituencies: Out of 13 Assembly seats, Congress is leading on 5 seats, BJP in one seat

New Delhi: Bye Election to Assembly Constituencies: Out of 13 Assembly seats, Congress is leading on 5 seats, TMC is leading on 4 seats, BJP, DMK, AAP and JDU are leading on one seat each.

Congress leading on Dehra, Nalagarh seats of Himachal Pradesh. Congress is also leading on Badrinath and Manglaur seats of Uttarakhand and Awarwara seat of Madhya Pradesh.

TMC leading on Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala seats of West Bengal. AAP leading on Jalandhar West seat of Punjab. JDU leading on Bihar’s Rupauli seat. BJP leading on Hamirpur seat of Himachal Pradesh. DMK leading on Vikravandi seat of Tamil Nadu.