Bye election to Assembly Constituencies of Maharashtra-Change of date of poll

The Election Commission of India vide its Press Note No.ECI/PN/2/2023 dated 18.01.2023 had announced Bye-election to ACs of Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Parliamentary Constituency of UT of Lakshadweep wherein, the date of Poll has been fixed on 27.02.2023(Monday) and date of counting is 02.03.2023(Thursday).

Subsequently, the District Election Officer of Pune, Maharashtra has reported regarding clash of date of poll with dates of 12thStandard HSC exam and graduate degree exam to be conducted at various Polling Stations of the Assembly Constituencies where bye-elections are being held. Consequent upon which, the Commission having considered the matter, ground situation and all other relevant aspects of the matter, has decided to revise the date of poll for bye-elections to Assembly Constituencies 205- Chinchwad and 215-Kasba Peth of Maharashtra. The revised schedule of poll is as follows:

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification Last Date of Nominations Date for Scrutiny of Nominations Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures Date of Poll 31.01.2023 (Tuesday) 07.02.2023 (Tuesday) 08.02.2023 (Wednesday) 10.02.2023 (Friday) 26.02.2023 (Sunday)

Counting shall be held on 02.03.2023(Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 04.03.2023(Saturday)