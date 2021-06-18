The Indian automobile market is said to be one of the most unpredictable markets in the world. Every time you feel like you are getting close to figuring it out, it will take a complete turn and surprise you. But, if there is something totally predictable – that is our love for automobiles, especially two-wheelers. Though owning a car is considered a milestone, there is some special sentiment attached to having a bike. That is why many are still crazy about bikes. It could be a newly launched model or a thoroughly used and vintage model bike – either way, the appeal of bikes doesn’t fade.

There are a lot of people out there who go out of their way to find a second-hand bike to buy. This could be due to their inclination towards a particular model or the price factor. For bike enthusiasts, owning an out-of-commission vintage bike holds more appeal than getting a brand new model bike. There is a certain joy and satisfaction that comes with getting down to business and repairing your own bike with fixtures and accessories that you prefer. But, the important decision in such cases is whether or not the price offered is worth it and the bike is in a salvageable state. Getting a second-hand bike at an affordable price can be a dream come true. So, we have listed some important points to take into consideration before you take the ride.

Tips on Buying a Second-hand Motorcycle

One of the most important questions to ask ourselves in such scenarios is the purpose of our purchase. Is the bike going to be an asset or a part of our collection and used for long trips or is it going to be used for daily commutes? Though second-hand bikes offer better mileage and less maintenance cost for daily commutes, they may not be an ideal choice for your adventures.

It is always ideal to purchase a bike from your city because you would be familiar with the garages nearby and it is easy to get a second opinion to help evaluate the bike. If you are buying a bike from out of state, you should consider buying a bike from a friend or acquaintance to be on the safer side. The second-hand bike should not be more than 30 months old if you are buying it from a different state. Once you see the bike, take it to your trusted garage and get thorough maintenance. Some of the factors to be considered are the condition of the engine parts, tyre changes, mileage, number of Kms completed, type of usage by the seller, service record, model age. Simultaneously check the documents, legal liabilities, and loan records, if any. If you are satisfied with the evaluation results, get all the documents transferred to your name and ensure you have all the records necessary, before you sign the deed. It is important to get a lawyer to scrutinise the transfer papers before the ownership is transferred. Once you sign it, the seller will be free of all the responsibilities of the bike. Check for the insurance papers and if the insurance has lapsed, get a two wheeler insurance online immediately. If the seller has already paid a premium for the year, then the ownership of the policy transferred to your name. After all the procedures are completed, get your bike serviced and have a fun ride.