Buyer Seller Meet organised by APEDA, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to promote Dragon Fruit export

New Delhi : In a first of its kind initiative, a “Buyer Seller Meet on Dragon Fruit” was organized by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Bangalore Regional Office in collaboration with University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore and KAPPEC, at the GKVK Campus, Bangalore to promote export of Dragon Fruit.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. M. Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA said that more stakeholders interaction will be done in future and a Reverse Buyer Seller Meet will be organized for promotion of Dragon Fruit and value added products in order to boost exports. He pointed towards the collaboration with I.I.H.R. for standardization of fruit parameters and value added products to help the industry. The Meet was attended by Farmers/FPOs and Exporters. Officials from JDGFT, KAPPEC, UAS were present during the event. Dr. S. Rajendra Prasad, Vice-Chancellor, UAS(B) inaugurated the event.

APEDA, a Statutory Body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, is the nodal agency for promoting Indian agro and processed food exports and is responsible for facilitating and promoting export of horticulture, floriculture, processed food, poultry products, dairy and other agro products.

APEDA has taken number of export promotion activities and initiatives, by way of development of virtual portals for organizing Virtual Trade Fairs, Farmer Connect Portal, e-office, Hortinet Traceability system, Buyer Seller Meets, Reverse Buyer Seller Meets, product specific campaigns etc. APEDA has been closely working with the state government for creating infrastructure and promotion of export from the state.