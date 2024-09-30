Business Reforms Action Plan 2024 to further strengthen Make in India; bring seamless business regulatory framework across India

In a major push to further strengthen the Make in India initiative, the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024 is set to establish a seamless business regulatory framework across the country, enhancing the ease of doing business. Led by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), BRAP 2024 introduces next-generation reforms that address the needs of both businesses and citizens. Building on the successes of previous editions, BRAP 2024 aligns with key government initiatives such as the Reducing Compliance Burden (RCB) and Decriminalisation, while also integrating elements from the World Bank’s upcoming B-READY program. This convergence will streamline regulatory processes, bolster economic growth, and foster greater investor confidence in India’s business landscape.

The upcoming BRAP 2024 framework introduces an innovative assessment methodology, blending evidence and feedback-based evaluations for a more comprehensive and dynamic approach. With a focus on reducing approval times, integrating online service delivery, and leveraging initiatives like the National Single Window System and PM Gati Shakti, BRAP 2024 promises to create a more transparent, efficient, and dynamic regulatory environment.

BRAP 2024 continues to streamline processes, reduce compliance burdens, and implement digital solutions to make India a preferred global investment hub. BRAP has expanded beyond its initial scope, covering critical sectors such as Labour, Environment, Taxes, Land Administration, Utility Permits, Inspection and Construction while also incorporating new areas like ICT adoption and process reengineering through the Time and Document Study (TDS) to ensure faster and more efficient Government-to-Business service delivery.

Launched in 2014-2015, BRAP has been a transformative force in reshaping India’s business landscape, embodying the spirit of competitive federalism, with six successful editions already completed.BRAP’s unique approach, which involves evaluating States and UTs based on reform implementation, is rare among countries. The focus has been on easing sectoral challenges and building multiple investment hubs nationwide by creating a favourable business environment.

As part of its citizen-centric reforms, BRAP has emphasised transparent service delivery, ensuring that both businesses and citizens have access to clear information on procedures, fees, and timelines. This initiative aligns with the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of creating an ecosystem where businesses can thrive, and citizens experience a more efficient and responsive governance system.