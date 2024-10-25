Bus Services Resume Across Odisha, Except in Cyclone Dana-Hit Areas

Bus services in Odisha resumed Friday after a temporary halt due to Cyclone Dana, though they remain suspended in affected areas. Services have restarted at Bhubaneswar’s Baramunda Bus Stand, with about 50% of normal bus strength running between Bhubaneswar and Berhampur in South Odisha. However, routes in Bhadrak, Balasore, Rajnagar, and between Odisha and Kolkata remain suspended due to heavy rain, fallen trees, and blocked roads.

Rescue teams, including ODRAF, Fire Services, and NDRF, are actively working to clear routes. Cyclone Dana, currently moving northwest at 7 kmph, is positioned near Bhadrak, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. IMD predicts it will weaken into a deep depression within six hours.