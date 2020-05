Bhubaneswar: Bus services in Odisha to resume from tomorrow. This is informed by the Debendra Sahu, Secretary, Private Bus Owners’ Association.

It should be noted that the State government had suspended the intra-state bus services in the third week of March due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The private bus owners are not ready to operate intra-state buses after the government’s permission on May 24 fearing that they might be asked to pay taxes for the month of May.

