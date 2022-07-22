Burhanpur of Madhya Pradesh becomes the First ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certified district in the country

New Delhi: Burhanpur also known as the ‘Darwaza of Dakhin’ in Madhya Pradesh becomes the first ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certified district in the country. Burhanpur is the only district in the country where people from each of 254 villages have declared their villages as ‘Har Ghar Jal’ through a resolution passed by Gram Sabhas, certifying that all people in the villages have access to safe drinking water through taps, ensuring that ‘No One is Left Out’.

Only 37,241 rural households (36.54%) out of a total of 1,01, 905 households in Burhanpur had potable drinking water through tap connections at the time of the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission on 15th August 2019. Despite various disruptions and challenges in face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consistent efforts by Panchayat representatives, Pani Samitis and district officials of Burhanpur have led to provision of functional tap water connections to all its 1,01,905 rural households within a span of 34 months. In addition to the households, all 640 schools, 547 anganwadi centres and 440 other public institutions now also have tap connections. The 440 public institutions include 167 Gram Panchayats, 50 healthcare centres, 109 community centres, 45 ashramshalas, 2 community toilets and 67 other government offices.

The process of certification has been detailed out in the Margdarshika of Jal Jeevan Mission according to which first of all, the field engineer submits a completion certificate regarding water supply scheme to the Panchayat during Gram Sabha meeting. The villages confirm that every household is getting regular supply of water of prescribed quality and that there are no leakages from the distribution pipeline in the village, and that all the roads dug up to lay the water pipeline are restored upon completion of the water supply works.

Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) has been formed in all the 254 villages. VWSC is responsible for operation, maintenance and repair of water supply infrastructure developed under ‘Har Ghar Jal’ programme. It is this sub-committee which has the responsibility to collect user charge which will be deposited in the bank account and shall be used to pay salary of the pump operator and carry out minor repair work from time-to-time.

Following Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas”, three States – Goa, Telangana and Haryana and three UTs – A&N Islands, D&N Haveli & Daman & Diu and Puducherry have provided 100% tap water coverage.