Bureau of Indian Standards signs MoU with Testing, Inspection, Certification Council

New Delhi : Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India signed an MoU with Testing, Inspection, Certification Council, India.

The two organizations will collaborate to promote and harmonise the implementation of standards and quality, safety and sustainability practices in laboratories. The organizations resolved to further work to improve the responsiveness for laboratories and exchange and disseminate the global best practices in the field of laboratories. The MoU was signed on 29 September 2022. Following which, a seminar on “Emerging Global Trends in Laboratories for AatmaNirbhar Bharat” is being jointly organized by the two organizations on 3rd Nov 2022 in New Delhi.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS and Ms Hanane Taidi, Director General, TIC Council. The MoU was signed by Shri Rajeev Sharma, Deputy Director General Laboratories, BIS and Shri Shashi Bhushan Jogani, Chairman, TIC.

Both the organisation looks forward to a mutually prosperous journey together. TIC Council (Testing, Inspection, Certification Council) is a global trade association representing the independent third-party testing, inspection and certification industry (TIC).