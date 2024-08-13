Bureau of Indian Standards organises workshop on ‘Standardization for Environment and Ecology’

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India, has created a new department for standardisation on issues related to environment and ecology named as Environment and Ecology Department (EED).

In order to set a strong foundation for the future activities of the newly founded department, the Bureau organised a workshop on ‘Standardization for Environment and Ecology’ here on 12.08.2024.

Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS, during his opening address said, “With the new Environment and Ecology Department, we are not just fulfilling the requirement for the best standards but building a comprehensive plan of action that addresses all ecological needs.” He further said that the Bureau aims to create standards for India and the world. He informed that BIS will host seminars in the next two months with the vision to become a leader in environmental standardisation and setting benchmarks in global sustainability.

Smt Leena Nandan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) who was a Chief Guest at the workshop during her address said, “When we talk about standards, the most important are interactions between experts and consultants with all concerned stakeholder groups.” She further emphasised the importance of collaboration between BIS, the Ministry of Environment & Forests and other stakeholders to bring out standards on a diverse range of matters affecting the larger society. Such collaborations will be effective in areas like ECO-Mark, standards and practices relating to sustainably grown wood or Blue Flag Beaches etc.

Over 100 experts from different parts of the country participated in the workshop.