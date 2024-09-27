Bureau of Indian Standards organises workshop on National Agriculture Code

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised a workshop to expedite development of the National Agriculture Code (NAC). Understanding the importance of agriculture sector and optimum utilization of resources & latest technologies, the Bureau proposed to develop NAC which will ensure best practices from crop selection to the storage of agricultural produce.

NAC is envisaged to incorporate emerging agricultural technologies, novel farming practices, and varying regional conditions across India. In developing this code, areas which are lacking standardization will be identified and standards will be developed for them.

The event was held at National Institute of Training for Standardization (NITS), Noida, in which stakeholders from central and state governments, ICAR institutions, state agricultural universities, and industry associations participated. This is in line with the other successful codes developed by BIS like National Building Code (NBC), and the National Electrical Code (NEC) for construction and electricity.

Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS chaired the event and highlighted that while standards exist for agricultural machinery, equipment and inputs, the National Agricultural Code (NAC) would act as an enabler of quality culture in Indian agriculture by providing the required reference to policy makers and guidance to the farming community. Key considerations for development of NAC would include its approach, structure, various methods for engagement, institutional readiness, and the importance of demonstrations.

Shri Sanjay Pant, DDG (Standardization), BIS said that NAC holds immense potential to transform India’s agricultural sector by creating a more conducive environment for farmers to thrive. By addressing the challenges faced by farmers and promoting efficient and sustainable agricultural practices, the NAC can significantly improve the livelihoods of millions of people in rural India.

During the workshop, participants were organized into seven groups to delve into specific aspects of agriculture including crop selection, land preparation, sowing/transplanting, irrigation/drainage, soil health management, plant health management, harvesting/threshing, primary processing, post-harvest practices, sustainability, record maintenance, traceability, and smart agriculture. The workshop culminated in the identification of nodal organizations and experts to contribute to the NAC’s development.

Agriculture is vital to India’s economy, livelihood, and food security, accounting for approximately 20% of the country’s GDP and employing around 50% of the workforce. With over 60% of the population residing in rural areas, agriculture provides essential income and employment opportunities. India’s agricultural sector produces a significant portion of the world’s staple crops, including rice, wheat, cotton, and spices, making it a crucial contributor to global food security. Moreover, agriculture supports India’s industrial sector by providing raw materials for textiles, food processing, and other industries. The government’s focus on agricultural development, through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and crop insurance schemes, aims to enhance farmer livelihoods, boost productivity, and ensure India’s continued self-sufficiency in food production.