Bureau of Indian Standards launches Hackathon for students

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has launched a Hackathon, inviting participation from student teams across institutes that have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BIS. The event is designed to inspire creativity, problem-solving, and collaborative skills among students by tackling real-world challenges identified by BIS.

The Hackathon presents a unique opportunity for students to contribute to the development of a platform aimed at organizing online activities and games. The goal is to cultivate interest, enhance knowledge, and raise awareness about Indian Standards and their crucial role in ensuring quality and safety for the general public and other BIS stakeholders. The awareness of quality and standards is very important in infrastructural and social development of the country. For Standards Promotion, BIS engages with the stakeholders broadly classified as Government Stakeholders, Industries, Consumers and Academia through various activities and programs like Quality Connect, Manak Mahotsav, Manak Manthan, Capsule Course, Gram Panchayat Sensitization, State Level Committee on Standardization, District Level Official Sensitization, State Level Officials Sensitization, Consumer Awareness Programs, Resident Welfare Association Sensitization, Licensee meets, Industry and Industry Association Meetings, Standards Clubs and its activities, Exposure Visits, Mentor Training, Resource Personnel Training, Science Teacher Training, etc.

Online activities help engage large number of stakeholders with activities of BIS with the comfort of their location, while also disseminating useful information regarding quality and standards. BIS has conducted few online Quiz Competitions on the topic of Quality and Standards. More attractive and though-provoking online activities should further increase the awareness and understanding of quality and Indian Standards.

The online activity may include various aspects of BIS activities in its effort to increase awareness and quality consciousness. The activities, games can be time bound, or perpetual. The activity could be held by BIS on various special occasions like World Standards Day, World Consumer Rights Day, Foundation Day etc with or without rewarding system. The participation in these activities may be in excess of 5 Lakhs.

Key Details of the Hackathon:

* Hackathon Portal: Students can access the Hackathon portal via https://www.services.bis.gov.in/php/BIS_2.0/bis-hackathon/.

* Guidelines: Comprehensive guidelines for participation can be found https://www.services.bis.gov.in/php/BIS_2.0/bis-hackathon/assets/images/guidelines.pdf

* Problem Statement: Participants are tasked with designing and developing a platform for online activities and games focused on Indian Standards. The problem statement is available at https://www.services.bis.gov.in/php/BIS_2.0/bis-hackathon/PSInfo/detail/1.

* Submission Deadline: All entries must be submitted by 23rd August 2024.

The BIS Hackathon is a platform to showcase innovative ideas and solutions while gaining valuable experience in tackling real-world issues. We encourage all eligible student teams to participate and contribute to the advancement of standards and safety.