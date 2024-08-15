Bureau of Civil Aviation Security concludes its second aviation security culture week 2024

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) concluded successfully Second Aviation Security Culture Week 2024, held from August 5 to August 11,2024 with enthusiastic participation from all airports across India. This year’s theme, “Divestment of Restricted Articles by Passengers at Security Checkpoints,” aimed to foster a deeper understanding of security protocols among non-security personnel and passengers alike.

Throughout the week, a series of engaging events were organized to promote the importance of effective divestment at security checkpoints. These activities included a marathon, band displays, quiz competitions, and painting contests, each designed to educate and involve participants in aviation security practices.

The event received heartfelt good wishes from Union Home Minister Sh. Amit Shah and the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Sh. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, further underscoring the national significance of this initiative. Additionally, the occasion was further graced by video messages from prominent figures such as Sh. Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Member of Parliaments such as Sh. Manoj Tiwari, Sh. Brijmohan Agarwal, Sh. Naresh Bansal and eminent personalities including Sunil Shetty, Mohan Lal, Kicha Sudeep, Divyanka Tripathi, Saumya Tondon, Manmohan Tiwari and Kumar Vishwas also contributed to the week’s success by sharing insightful messages, highlighting the significance of passenger cooperation and adherence to security measures.

The proactive engagement of airport staff and the public has proven to be invaluable. Effective divestment by passengers not only alleviates congestion at airport security checkpoints but also allows security personnel to focus on their critical task of screening, thereby enhancing overall safety and efficiency in airport operations.

The overwhelming response to this year’s Aviation Security Culture Week underscores the commitment of the aviation community and the public towards ensuring a secure and streamlined travel experience. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to reinforcing these important practices and continuing our efforts to improve aviation security.