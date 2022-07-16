BUNDELKHAND EXPRESSWAY INAUGURATED BY PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI IS ‘SMART, SWIFT & SAFE’ AND ALL SET TO BE ONE OF THE MOST SAFEST FOUR LANE HIGHWAY IN THE COUNTRY

New Delhi : THE 296-km long Bundelkhand Expressway which will connect Chitrakoot in the underdeveloped Bundelkhand region with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Etawah inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today has most advanced globally accepted road safety features and is all set to be one of the most safest Four lane Highway in the country .

A 172 page booklet ‘Smart, Swift & safe’ showcasing the advanced road safety features of the newly built Bundelkhand Expressway has been published by the India Chapter of the International Road Federation (IRF) , a Geneva based global road safety body working world wide for better and safer roads along with Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and Intercontinental Consultants and Technocrats (ICT) a leading global consultancy organisation is the authority engineer for the supervision of the expressway.

World’s most innovative and advanced safety features have been incorporated in the 296-km –long Bundelkhand Expressway making it one of the most safest Four lane highway in the country with concept of ‘Forgiving Road; and ‘Self Explaining road’ being incorporated in the ongoing road planning and design. The Four lane access controlled expressway has been constructed by the nodal agency Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and executed by the four private infra majors Apco Infratech, Ashoka Buildcon, Gawar Construction and Dilip Buildcon. Intercontinental Consultants and Technocrats (ICT) a leading global consultancy organization.

“To make Bundelkhand express safest road in the country with minimum accidents and almost no road fatality the most desirable design standards are being selected and implemented . The 5E’s of safe road operation including Engineering of road, Engineering of vehicle , Enforcement, Encouragement, Education and Emergency care have been fully carried out while construction of the highway . The inbuilt action of introducing the 5E’s during the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway aims to make it one the safest facility ever built in the world, as nowhere have all the 5E’s been embedded into the facility during “Said Mr K K Kapila, President Emeritus, International Road Federation (IRF)

“For implementing Engineering in the project all measures including by passes for congested towns, creating self-contained zones, to avoid non-essential traffic on the expressway, signage’s, latest crash barriers, special warm monochromatic lighting for safe driving during fogg , Horizontal and vertical geometry ,Cross-sectional elements, Design of at-grade and grade separated junctions ,Provision of service roads for segregation of slow and fast traffic ,Designing effective road furniture, vis-à-vis guard rails, traffic signage, roadside illumination provisions, etc.” said Mr Kapila

“For Vehicular engineering we have are vying for under run for heavy vehicles, reflective tapes on heavy vehicles and tractors and other safety features. For Enforcement we are providing training to police officials at Maintenance and Operation Stage – providing an Automated Traffic Management System (ATMS) for safe operation of Traffic and Incident Management. This includes providing Mobile Communication Systems, Variable Message Signs, Weigh-in-Motion System, and Central Control Room. The key to Safe Road Infrastructure Design is consistency. Our associate Indian Road Traffic Education (IRTE) provided the much needed training to police officials enroute “ said Mr Kapila.

“For education and encouragement Teaching good road behaviour through awareness campaigns in schools and text books has been done for schools in vicinity of Two kms from Expressway. Books n curriculum for schools has already been provided to state government for including in curriculum. Films and song videos on road safety being provided to villages near the expressway.” Said Mr Satish Parakh, President , India chapter of the International Road Federation

“For Emergency care the tea stall , dhaba, puncture and fuel pump staff and police staff on the entire route have been trained for Road side medical care and access to para-medics in the “Golden Hour”, or the hour immediately following a road accident during which the provision of first aid can greatly enhance the prospects of the accident victim’s survival.” Said Mr Parakh .

The key to Safe Road Infrastructure Design is consistency of standards so that road users do not encounter unexpected situations. Some of the Advanced Traffioc Management features at the expressway include 24×7 surveillance and real time monitoring of the traffic. This will help check Over speeding (speed camera or speed sensors), Unsafe overtaking, Overloading (of passenger and goods vehicles), Contraflow movements, Not-Permitted vehicles, Animals on the road, Illegal/wrong parking on expressway, Dynamic speed reporting (feed-back sign), Seat-belt & helmet wearing compliance and Use of mobile phone while driving.

Road Safety Audit & Inspection – A Pro-Active Measure: For enhancing the safety of road networks, Road Safety Audit (RSA) and Inspection are internationally prevalent as mandatory at all stages of road development. In India, not all roads are subjected to RSA (as it is not adopted uniformly) and in case of roads covered by RSA, the recommendations for corrections are often not implemented. On this expressway inspection has been carried out