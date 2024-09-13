build3 announces Cohort 3 of its flagship Impact Accelerator, invites applications from early-stage startups

India, 12 September, 2024: build3, the go-to ecosystem to build impact startups (startups which are for profit AND purpose), today announced the launch of the 3rd Cohort of their flagship Impact Accelerator program, inviting applications from early-stage startups. The 3rd Cohort will begin in the first week of November and will be operated as a virtual accelerator program. Applications to participate in the cohort have been released, where shortlisted startups will receive financial assistance of INR 25 Lakhs following the 10-week program. With additional funding rounds possible via build3’s demo day initiatives.



The current cohort is announced on the back of a successful 2nd cohort of the Impact Accelerator, which witnessed participation from 27 startup founders. The second edition also witnessed the creation of 19 startups, 3 of which — OnHire (curated freelancer marketplace), Bolofy (AI powered voice assistant) & ReNewCred (carbon credits registry & ratings), received INR 25 Lakhs pre-seed investment each from build3. The 3rd cohort will look to replicate the success of its former editions, where applications will close on October 15. The pan-sectoral investment approach of build3 will focus on early-stage startups aligned with the UN-defined Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) while emphasising Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). Registrations for the 3rd cohort can be completed from here.

Mr. Varun Chawla, Co-Founder of build3, reacted to the announcement by saying, “Our goal is to help a 100K impact founders build startups that benefit the mind, body and the Earth over the next ten years. I’m thrilled to announce the third cohort of our impact accelerator; it is a testament to the fact that people in India are interested in building startups for profit AND purpose. We are looking forward to working with over 50 founders in our third cohort”

The evaluation process to be accepted in the 3rd cohort involves a comprehensive application, followed by an online interaction with shortlisted candidates. The primary objective of this process is to identify capable founders, dedicated to their respective ideas and aligned with build3’s vision of building and scaling impact startups. The shortlisted candidates will be included in a 10-week program, which will upskill founders through workshops & keynotes on market research, GTM, product/service building, storytelling, organisational behaviour structuring, fundraising, accounting, and compliance for startups. Furthermore, the program will also offer mentorship from successful founders and domain experts, networking opportunities, access to SaaS tools and free credits from AWS, GCP, Zoho and 10+ others. Shortlisted founders will also be integrated with build3’s vibrant community of 300+ creators, mentors and investors — whose expertise during the 2nd Cohort was highlighted through interactive sessions, pitch evaluation and mentor hours.

As an impact accelerator and venture builder, build3 places a special emphasis on assisting impact founders and early-stage startups to facilitate their -1 to 1 journey. From facilitating ideas of pre-PMF startups to revenue-generating companies, build3 provides comprehensive assistance to create a positive impact on the mind, body or planet. By assisting founders focusing on capability, community and capital, build3 emphasises creating a community of impact founders through knowledge and mentorship.