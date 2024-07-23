Budget underlines the Prime Minister’s farsightedness, vision and resolve for a developed India: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on the budget allocated for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development that the budget presented today is the budget of Amrit Kaal of India. This budget is the budget for the development of the country and the welfare of the poor. This budget underlines the farsightedness, vision and resolve of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for a developed India. He said that villages are the soul of India and farmers are its life, today’s budget will establish new dimensions in the progress of rural development and agriculture sector. How will our India be in the year 2047? This budget will prove to be a milestone in the direction of becoming a strong, prosperous, powerful and self-reliant India.

Shri Chouhan said that this budget is a budget that fulfils the resolution of a developed India. This budget is going to bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers, women, youth and poor people. This budget will further strengthen the resolve to increase farmers’ income, strong infrastructure, healthy India, good governance, opportunities for youth, education for all, women empowerment, inclusive development.

Union Minister said that today Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the budget for the record seventh time, this budget has been presented keeping every section in mind. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas, it is clearly reflected in this budget. This budget will prove to be a milestone in the upliftment and development of women power.

Shri Chouhan said that Rs 1.52 lakh crore has been given for agriculture and related sectors. Agricultural production and productivity is the first priority. 109 varieties of 32 high-yielding and climate-friendly crops will be released. Agricultural research will be comprehensively reviewed to emphasize the development of climate-friendly crops. Pulses and oilseeds (mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean, sunflower) crops will be produced on mission mode. Production, storage and marketing of crops will be strengthened, which will benefit farmers and also increase their income. To increase productivity as well as reduce input costs, one crore farmers will be linked to natural farming in the next two years. Natural farming will also have a positive effect on the health of the earth, the health of the common people and the climate.

Union Minister said that to increase productivity, reduce input cost and ensure fair prices to farmers, MSP rates are being continuously increased. At least 50% profit on cost is being added to MSP. To simplify and strengthen the process of facilities and services being provided to farmers, we will link the database of farmers with digital land records and get their crops digitally surveyed. This will solve the problems faced by farmers and all work will be done through paperless and contactless means. He said that for example, today it takes at least 15 to 20 days for a farmer to get a crop loan, with the new digital system, this action/process will be completed in half an hour. With this system, farmers will find it easy to sell their produce in the market and mandi. To strengthen this system, details of land and crops of 11 crore farmers will be recorded in three years. In the first year, our government will digitally link six crore farmers with their land and in the first year, digital survey of their crops will also be done in 400 districts. Along with this, clusters will also be developed for vegetable production and supply chain.

Shri Chouhan said that there are big decisions in the budget for agriculture and farmers as well as rural development. The target set to make 3 crore Lakhpati Didi to bring about a change in the lives of Didi will bring revolutionary changes in the lives of women.

Union Minister said that an allocation of Rs 2.66 lakh crore has been made for rural development (rural infrastructure). Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 3 crore houses will be built, including rural and urban, for which the necessary allocation has been made. Rs 3 lakh crore has been allocated for schemes related to women and girls. PM Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan New scheme for tribal majority areas and aspirational districts 5 crore tribal people will benefit. Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan will be launched to improve the socio-economic condition of tribal communities. Under the scheme, steps will be taken for complete coverage of tribal families in aspirational districts and tribal-dominated villages. This will benefit 5 crore tribal people in 63 thousand villages.

The government led by the Prime Minister has presented a comprehensive, all-encompassing and inclusive budget that embodies social justice. Shri Chouhan said that the budget has a roadmap for India of 2047. The Indian economy is moving in the right direction and is moving towards a golden future. In just 10 years since 2014, India has become the 5th largest economy of the world and in the coming days we are going to become the third largest economy of the world.