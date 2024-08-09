Budget Session of Parliament Concludes as Both Houses Adjourned Sine Die

The Budget Session, 2024 of Parliament which commenced on Monday, 22nd July, 2024 has been adjourned sine die today i.e. Friday, the 9th August, 2024. After constitution of 18th Lok Sabha, this was the first Budget Session and the Union Budget along with the Budget of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was presented in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 23rd of July, 2024.

After the Presentation of Budget, General Discussion on the Union Budget was held in both Houses. This engaged the Lok Sabha for 27 Hour 19 minutes against allotted 20 Hours and Rajya Sabha for 22 Hours 40 minutes against allotted 20 Hours. General discussion on Budget of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024-25 and discussion on Demands for Grants in respect of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir-2024-25 alongwith connected Appropriation Bill were also taken up together and passed in Lok Sabha alongwith General discussion on Union Budget for 2024-25 in Lok Sabha.

In Lok Sabha, Demands for Grants relating to Ministries of Railways, Education, Health and Family welfare and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying were discussed and adopted individually. Thereafter rest of the Demands for Grants of the Ministries/ Departments were put to the vote of the House on Monday, the 5th of August, 2024. The related Appropriation Bill was also introduced, considered and passed by Lok Sabha on 05.08.2024 itself. The Finance (No. 2) Bill, 2024 was considered and passed by Lok Sabha on 6th and 7th August, 2024.

In the Rajya Sabha the working of the Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and New and Renewable Energy were discussed. The Rajya Sabha returned the Appropriation Bills related to Demands for Grants for the year 2024-25 and Demands for Grants for the year 2024-25 in respect of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Finance (No. 2) Bill, 2024 on 08.08.2024.

Lok Sabha passed the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 to provide for regulation and control of the design, manufacture, maintenance, possession, use, operation, sale, export and import of aircraft and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto on 09.08.2024.

Short Duration Discussions on “India’s preparedness for upcoming Olympic Games” and “Tragic incident of death of students in a coaching institute in Delhi due to alleged negligence of authorities” were taken up in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively.

Calling Attention motions regarding loss of lives and property due to landslides and floods in various parts of the country and Situation arising out of devastating landslide in Wayanad district in the State of Kerala were also taken up in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 has been sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for examination on 09.08.2024

A list of Bills introduced in Lok Sabha/Rajya, Bills passed by Lok Sabha, Bills passed by Rajya Sabha, Bills passed by both Houses is attached in Annex.

The productivity of Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, 2024 was approx. 136% and that of Rajya Sabha was approx 118%.

Annex

LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS TRANSACTED DURING THE 2ND SESSION OF 18th LOK SABHA AND 265th SESSION OF RAJYA SABHA

BILLS INTRODUCED IN LOK SABHA

The Finance (No.2) Bill, 2024 The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2024 The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024 The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2024 The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024 The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024 The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024

BILLS INTRODUCED IN RAJYA SABHA

The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024 The Boilers Bill, 2024

BILLS PASSED BY LOK SABHA

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2024 The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2024 The Finance (No.2) Bill, 2024 The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024

BILLS PASSED BY RAJYA SABHA

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2024. The Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2024, as passed by Lok Sabha. The Finance (No.2) Bill, 2024

BILLS PASSED BY BOTH THE HOUSES OF PARLIAMENT

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2024. The Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2024, as passed by Lok Sabha. The Finance (No.2) Bill, 2024

BILLS WITHDRAWN IN RAJYA SABHA