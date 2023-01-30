Budget Session of Parliament commences on Tuesday

Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, an all-party meeting was held on Monday at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. The meeting convened by the Government was attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal and others. The Government sought cooperation from all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of TMC, Elamaram Kareem of CPI (M), Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT), Manoj Jha of RJD, Sanjay Singh of AAP, BRS MP K Keshava Rao and BJD leader Sasmit Patra were among those attended the meeting.

Talking to media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government is ready for discussion on any issue in Parliament as per rules and procedures.

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Tuesday. The session will commence with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall. The Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses on the first day of the Session. The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented on Wednesday.

The Budget session will continue till the 6th of April this year. It will have 27 sittings spread over 66 days. The first part of the session will go on till the 13th of February. There will be a recess from the 14th of February to the 12th of March to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries and Departments. The second part of the Budget Session will begin on the 13th of March and continue till the 6th of April.