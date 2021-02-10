Budget allocation of Rs.7524.87 Crore for the year 2021-22 is the highest ever for the Tribal Affairs Ministry : R. Subrahmanyam

New Delhi: Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been allocated Rs.7524.87 Crore in the Budget for the year 2021-22 which is an increase of 36.62 % over the previous year’s Revised Estimate of Rs. 5508 Crore. Briefing media about the budgetary provisions of the M/o Tribal Affairs in New Delhi today, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Shri R. Subrahmanyam said that there has been a steady growth in the ministry’s budget allocations over the last five years and this is the highest ever budget allocation for the Tribal Affairs Ministry. Giving further details, Shri R. Subrahmanyam said that the overall allocation of funds for the welfare of STs has also seen a huge increase this year. Giving details, he said that in the Union Budget 2021-22, an amount of Rs. 78256.31 crore has been allocated as STC funds (Scheduled Tribes Component) of 41 ministries/departments which is more than 50% increase than the STC Budget of last financial year ,and there is a more than four fold increase in provision of STC funds over the allocation of FY 2014-15. “We will be engaging with these ministries to ensure that the amount is spent fully and well with monitorable outcomes”, the Secretary explained.

Highlighting the provisions for Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the budget, the Secretary said that there is a big bonanza in the budget for setting up of these schools with an enhanced per unit cost which will help to substantially improve the quality of these residential schools to the level of Jawahar NavodayaVidyalayas. “We are determined that every tribal block with more than 50% ST population and at least 20000 tribal persons must have an EMRS. We will improve their quality and also make them academically more successful”, Shri Subrahmanyam elaborated. A total of 740 EMRS schools will be established by the year 2022.

The Secretary also briefed media persons about various other provisions in the budget which will benefit the tribals including setting up of a Central University at Leh, reduction in margin money requirement under Stand Up India Scheme, provision for welfare of tea workers of Assam and West Bengal among others.