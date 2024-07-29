National

Budget allocated and utilised under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana during the last five years

The details of budget allocated and utilised under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) during the last five years are given below:

FY Allocation ( in Cr.) Expenditure ( in Cr.)
2019-20 1,749.22 1,613.26
2020-21 1,534.39 1,514.76
2021-22 1,438.00 1,043.21
2022-23 739.26 233.26
2023-24 920.00 502.00

 

Under the Govt. of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is implementing its flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). PMKVY has two training components, namely, Short Term Training (STT) and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). Under PMKVY-STT, candidates are being trained in short duration courses through empanelled training centres (TCs) across the country, whereas, under PMKVY-RPL component, individuals with prior learning experience or skills are assessed and certified through orientation or bridge courses.

State/year-wise number of persons who have registered under the PMKVY scheme and received training during the last five years is given at Annexure-I.

Annexure I

State/year-wise number of persons who have registered under the PMKVY scheme and received training during the last five years

S.

No.

 State FY19-20 FY20-21 FY21-22 FY22-23 FY23-24  
Enrolled Trained Enrolled Trained Enrolled Trained Enrolled Trained Enrolled Trained  
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2,688 1,259 147 1,464 777 613 370 310 1,568 668  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1,70,636 1,05,667 7,100 66,404 15,241 13,199 7,502 5,798 63,422 32,476  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 35,972 15,700 31,601 51,991 7,930 8,884 2,340 667 14,888 4,143  
4 Assam 3,36,461 1,98,896 2,27,325 3,62,506 24,811 24,517 8,556 8,721 1,18,294 38,458  
5 Bihar 2,40,779 1,91,902 64,881 96,288 31,649 47,643 13,342 12,213 83,943 23,854  
6 Chandigarh 11,722 9,507 782 3,834 1,057 893 270 491 1,087 330  
7 Chhattisgarh 62,260 46,548 4,223 16,151 8,432 9,495 5,277 4,356 18,295 8,321  
8 Delhi 2,01,768 1,46,205 6,971 55,121 15,522 19,965 4,360 2,262 19,067 10,696  
9 Goa 6,526 4,300 451 1,709 540 604 176 443 183  
10 Gujarat 2,03,583 1,55,195 11,549 48,489 26,752 35,001 8,226 6,503 60,984 20,069  
11 Haryana 2,13,289 1,75,386 5,531 54,719 24,140 18,191 13,268 8,963 76,077 27,584  
12 Himachal Pradesh 59,519 48,870 3,053 15,612 10,995 8,724 2,982 3,539 20,177 5,324  
13 Jammu And Kashmir 1,71,809 1,22,659 4,280 58,927 29,272 21,339 11,568 7,352 1,03,733 28,871  
14 Jharkhand 1,52,044 1,20,103 6,133 15,452 13,241 34,233 5,013 5,302 32,296 8,820
15 Karnataka 2,17,053 1,65,247 11,496 53,066 28,348 23,153 5,045 8,410 57,366 13,104
16 Kerala 1,06,840 78,523 5,193 31,077 16,533 12,968 4,111 5,673 19,063 8,826
17 Ladakh 1,128 1,937 118 181 991 731 330 246 1,189 445
18 Lakshadweep 150 60 120 90 120 120
19 Madhya Pradesh 3,00,336 2,23,483 33,399 95,403 48,287 46,659 17,841 21,345 2,64,951 34,906
20 Maharashtra 7,60,649 6,37,002 15,222 1,48,352 49,479 39,864 17,695 14,913 92,844 35,688
21 Manipur 43,557 28,962 23,414 34,540 5,489 6,424 3,251 1,146 15,220 2,879
22 Meghalaya 18,147 11,999 9,974 17,769 4,197 3,406 265 1,245 9,872 2,503
23 Mizoram 12,982 10,837 7,170 11,433 5,146 4,742 1,591 1,162 6,381 3,559
24 Nagaland 24,113 17,364 6,615 14,399 5,591 4,184 649 1,803 9,304 3,831
25 Odisha 3,01,065 2,39,050 12,097 68,828 21,006 12,645 10,694 12,116 44,370 21,633
26 Puducherry 8,329 7,172 1,354 3,241 1,750 1,622 769 689 3,320 1,586
27 Punjab 1,44,497 97,681 11,474 57,054 18,645 18,539 5,879 7,568 1,05,884 12,175
28 Rajasthan 5,18,614 4,46,900 38,835 97,822 27,373 38,511 5,329 9,232 2,48,430 23,676
29 Sikkim 5,493 5,123 2,395 3,634 1,447 1,322 2,299 381 4,333 2,802
30 Tamil Nadu 2,48,630 1,85,108 6,824 72,404 34,879 29,057 15,893 8,029 93,585 34,521
31 Telangana 1,38,763 1,08,145 7,836 33,999 16,994 13,107 5,410 8,040 33,581 15,440
32 Dadra And Nagar Haveli

& Daman And Diu

 4,224 5,338 250 222 33 252 388 31 1,550 301
33 Tripura 72,158 50,388 24,083 46,676 6,002 4,490 1,891 1,608 17,995 5,081
34 Uttar Pradesh 8,21,742 6,56,829 60,836 2,39,286 60,740 69,015 33,732 25,568 3,92,202 72,701
35 Uttarakhand 89,510 68,250 3,299 29,412 11,739 10,522 4,012 2,942 45,228 11,658
36 West Bengal 2,29,515 1,77,880 9,608 53,221 23,156 31,406 8,768 12,370 51,681 25,712
Total 59,36,551 45,65,475 6,65,639 19,60,776 5,98,184 6,16,040 2,28,916 2,11,170 21,32,743 5,42,824

 

