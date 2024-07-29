Budget allocated and utilised under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana during the last five years

The details of budget allocated and utilised under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) during the last five years are given below:

FY Allocation (₹ in Cr.) Expenditure (₹ in Cr.) 2019-20 1,749.22 1,613.26 2020-21 1,534.39 1,514.76 2021-22 1,438.00 1,043.21 2022-23 739.26 233.26 2023-24 920.00 502.00

Under the Govt. of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is implementing its flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). PMKVY has two training components, namely, Short Term Training (STT) and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). Under PMKVY-STT, candidates are being trained in short duration courses through empanelled training centres (TCs) across the country, whereas, under PMKVY-RPL component, individuals with prior learning experience or skills are assessed and certified through orientation or bridge courses.

State/year-wise number of persons who have registered under the PMKVY scheme and received training during the last five years is given at Annexure-I.

Annexure I

State/year-wise number of persons who have registered under the PMKVY scheme and received training during the last five years