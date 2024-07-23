National

Budget 2024-25 Boosts India’s Growth Prospects, Says Bhupender Yadav

By Odisha Diary bureau

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav said the Union Budget 2024–25 adds energy to India’s efforts to emerge as a developed nation by ushering in a new era of employment and opportunities for all sections of society — youth, farmers, women and poor.

In a social media post Shri Yadav said the futuristic Budget lays the firm foundation for building Viksit Bharat where growth is green and inclusive. Shri Yadav expressed  his  heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister  Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman  for the pro-development visionary budget.

