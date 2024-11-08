Buddhist values are the binding force for Asian nations: First Asian Buddhist Summit 2024

Asian culture, tradition and values have endured the onslaught of history, yet stood steadfast, evidence for the ingrained values of the Buddha, was the common refrain at the 2nd day of the First Asian Buddhist Summit, as speaker after speaker endorsed that the Buddha’s teachings were the binding force not only in philosophical terms but also in practice. They have helped to sustain Asian nations and cultures in times of crisis.

The First Asian Buddhist Summit, organized by the Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), themed ‘Role of Buddha Dhamma in strengthening Asia’ saw a participation from 32 countries with over 160 international participants. Members of the Mahasangha, patriarchs of various monastic traditions, monks, nuns, members of the diplomatic community, professors of Buddhist studies, experts and scholars, around 700 participants, engaged enthusiastically with the topic.

Calling it a historic Summit and a landmark event, Most Ven. Thich Thien Tam, Vice President, National Vietnam Buddhist Sangha from Vietnam said it had reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Buddhist legacy that was rooted here for millennia and one that continues to shape cultural diplomacy and spiritual understanding across Asia.

The Summit has demonstrated the “enduring relevance of Buddha Dhamma in addressing today’s global challenges, underscoring the power of the Dhamma as both a spiritual guide and a cultural bridge, capable of fostering peace, compassion and understanding across borders,” the Most Venerable said.

He added that over the past two days, the diversity and depth of the discussions have reinforced Buddha Dhamma’s vital role in uniting nations and strengthening our shared commitment to non-violence, ethical integrity, and collective well-being.

Most Ven Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Mahanayake Thero, Mahanayake of Amarapura Maha Nikaya from Sri Lanka said the very fact that great Masters from various traditions are gathered here discussing non-violence and peace while the world outside is destroying itself with guns and rockets, as well as the planet, shows that we have great responsibility. “We have to generate that energy in our heart, keep spreading it; one day surely our goal we will achieve,” were his encouraging words.

Ven. Khenpo Chimed, Vice Chairman, Lumbini Development Trust from Nepal suggested that the gathering showed there were many learned and knowledgeable Sangha members, this was the time to transfer all this great wisdom and historic knowledge to the younger generation. “This can be done by setting up an academic institution in the Himalayas for monastic education to transfer the knowledge,” he said.

In his Special address, His Eminence Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, Drepung Loseling monastery from Dharamshala, India, noted that though the Tibetans were compelled to leave their lands, the spin off was that they spread all over the world and hundreds of monasteries came up worldwide. “Now many know about Buddhism, we have to preserve the Tibetan culture and values, and as HH the Dalai Lama advocates revive the ancient Indian Nalanda Tradition. With our knowledge and expertise build stronger connections, collaborate spiritually and move towards our goal. Let us go forward propelled by the dedication shown by all present here,” were his encouraging words.

In his concluding remarks Shatse Khensur Jangchup Choeden, Secretary General, of the International Buddhist Confederation, while blessing the gathering gave a call from the birth place of Buddha Dhamma for the world to promote Buddhist values that were critical for both regional and global harmony.

Reading out The Delhi Declaration at the conclusion of the Asian Buddhist Summit Mr. Abhijit Halder, Director General, IBC, said the sum total of the insightful discussions and shared aspirations that emerged aimed at fostering a compassionate, harmonious and inclusive Asia.

The areas that need to be worked upon in future are: –

Strengthening bonds between Asian nations based on the principles of Buddha Dhamma. To work upon Buddhist Literature, especially Pali that contains the original word of the Buddha, Philosophy, and its practice. For the Spiritual continuity of the Buddhist Community and for bonding, the Exposition of the Holy Buddha Relics should be further encouraged. To cultivate a renewed value- based society, involving all segments of society, especially the youth, work towards engaging youth more proactively. To foster and share the historical journey of Buddhist Art and Heritage (Architecture included). To connect Asian Buddhist Circuit through Buddhist Pilgrimage and Living Heritage. Recognize the relevance of scientific and medical aspects of Buddha Dhamma. Buddha’s teachings to unite and bind us all together, reinforcing its contemporary relevance.

The Summit reaffirmed the role of Buddha Dhamma as a guiding framework for ethical governance, compassionate action, and sustainable development with mindfulness. The Collective Commitment of the Buddhist nations and the IBC will ensure that the enduring message of the Buddha Dhamma continues to inspire and support Asia’s journey towards a harmonious and prosperous future, said the Director General of IBC.