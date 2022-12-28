BSNL to launch 5G services in the country by next year

Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have expressed confidence that 80 percent of the country would be covered by 5G services within a span of 24 to 36 months. He said, 5G services will be rolled out by the state-owned telecom operator BSNL by next year.

In an exclusive interview with AIR News, Mr. Vaishnaw said, 5G services have already been started in 50 cities across the country, and every week almost five thousand new sites are being added. He said, 5G services will make a huge difference in the field of education, healthcare, agriculture, and logistics.

In October this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G services. 5G technology provides seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communication.